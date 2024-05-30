GoFundMe

Days after “When Calls the Heart” actress Mamie Laverock was put on life support, there is hope!

Laverock’s family has shared a new health update on her GoFundMe page.

They wrote, “Mamie is out of her big surgeries and the doctors [say] she is doing well. It's impossible for us to be happier. Thank you all for your support.”

Earlier this week, Mamie’s family revealed that the 19-year-old was taken to a hospital in Winnipeg, Canada, after a “medical emergency.” Her mom “was able to get there in time to save her life.”

Laverock was then transferred to a hospital in Vancouver, Canada, and was expected to stay “upwards of a month or more.” Though details of her recovery were “unclear,” the GoFundMe noted that “she was alive and is showing signs of improvement.”

However, things later got worse.

Her parents Nicole and Rob revealed that Mamie “was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories.”

“She sustained life-threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries, and is currently on life support,” they said. “We are all devastated, in shock, at this intensely difficult time.”

Laverock’s “When Calls the Heart” co-stars have shown their support.

Erin Krakow wrote on Instagram, “💔 I just donated. If you have the means to do so, I hope you will too. Link in bio.”