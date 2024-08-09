On Thursday, Shawn Mendes released his new song “Why Why Why.”

In the vulnerable song, Mendes sings about a tough moment in his life when he faced a pregnancy scare with an unnamed ex.

He sings, “I thought I was about to be a father / Shook me to the core / I’m still a kid.”

Mendes admits in the song, “Sometimes I still cry out for my mother.”

Shawn dated Camila Cabello on and off for five years. They recently sparked reconciliation rumors after they were spotted sitting next to each other at the Copa América final between Argentina and Colombia.

Camila and Shawn first split up in November 2021 after a two-year romance.

Last year, they were caught kissing at Coachella. Despite several sightings of them together in Los Angeles and New York, Shawn and Camila called it quits again.

Mendes also alludes to a breakup in "Why Why Why," singing, "Visions of her naked in my head / But I went off and chose myself instead."

In “Why Why Why,” Shawn also acknowledges his decision to cancel his Wonder tour in 2022.

He sings, “I stepped off the stage with nothin' left / All the lights were f**kin' with my head."

At the time of his tour cancellation announcement, Mendes explained that he needed to focus on his mental health.