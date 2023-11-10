Getty Images

Shawn Mendes, 25, and TV personality Charlie Travers, 37, have everyone talking!

On Thursday, Mendes and Travers were spotted soaking up the sun together at Point Dume and El Matador Beach in Malibu in photos obtained by TMZ.

It looks like Shawn was very comfortable with Charlie since he stripped down to his Calvin Klein undies on the outing. She was spotted wearing a black-and-green bikini.

Days before, Shawn was spotted getting cozy with a woman who looked like Charlie at the E.P & L.P Rooftop in West Hollywood in a photo obtained by TMZ.

The woman was photographed with her arm around him at the restaurant, where they stayed for an hour and a half.

Travers has appeared on “Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry” and “Big Brother U.K.”

In June, news broke that Shawn and Camila Cabello called it quits again.

The U.S. Sun reported the singers were over “for good.”

“Shawn and Camila have a lot of history and they tested the waters again after coming back into each other’s lives,” a source told the outlet.

“But it was just a fling and they’ve put an end to it now. They realized it was probably a mistake to give things another shot. Things ended between them the first time for a reason, after all,” they continued.

“In reality, both of them know they aren’t right for each other romantically and now they just want to move on.”