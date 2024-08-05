Instagram

Tom Cruise has everyone talking about his love life!

Cruise is sparking rumors that he’s dating Spanish singer Victoria Canal, who he met at the Glastonbury Festival in June.

Tom, 62, was seen in the VIP section as Victoria, 25, joined Coldplay for their set at the festival, which takes place in the U.K.

A source told Page Six that their friendship only turned romantic recently after meeting at Glastonbury.

Cruise even reportedly invited Canal to the set of “Mission: Impossible 8,” which is filming in Oxfordshire.

An insider told The Sun, “Tom invited Victoria to watch him film for the whole day and that is just not something he does for his random friends. It might have seemed unlikely that they would become anything more than friends, but they are pretty much inseparable.”

“They have been seeing a lot of one another and Victoria is beautiful. It’s all been happening in plain sight,” the source added.

Earlier in July, Victoria hitched a ride with Tom in his helicopter for the London premiere of “Twisters,” starring his “Maverick” co-star Glen Powell.

She posted an Instagram, writing, “Not tom cruise flying me & my brother in a heli to the @twistersmovie premiere !!!! lolol.”

Canal featured photo and video of her with Cruise.

Tom and Victoria also attended Bruce Springsteen’s concert together last week.

She posted a pic backstage, writing on Instagram, “I should promote my song (california sober) coming out at midnight but i’m too busy watching bruce with the most random friend i’ve ever made ! xxxx.”

Canal, known for her single “Swan Song,” is signed to Chris Martin’s label Parlophone.