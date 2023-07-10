Getty Images

Tom Cruise is on another mission and this one involves jumping off cliffs on motorcycles! “Extra’s” Megan Ryte spoke with the movie star at the New York premiere of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” where he dished about the years of training that went into his motorcycle cliff jump stunt and his favorite part of the franchise.

“A lot of training. Years and years of all the motorcycle and all the parachutes and then we just refined it and had to do it,” said Tom on the red carpet Monday. “We didn’t know what was going to happen on that motorcycle when it went off. It was very interesting. It was exciting.”

Cruise told “Extra” this was one stunt he had prepared for since childhood.

“It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a long time. When I was a little kid, I used to build ramps and go off and have some terrible crashes on my bicycles but it was a lot of fun doing that.”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” is the seventh installment in the “MI” film series. Asked what he enjoys the most about the iconic action franchise, Tom couldn’t nail it down to just one thing.

“It’s so much fun to make,” he said. “They’re very challenging. I love going into different locations. I love the cast. Every aspect of it, coming up with the stories and then nights like this to be able to share it with audience..”

Speaking of his cast, Cruise gushed about them to Ryte.

“I just admire them so much,” he said. “I work with people that I really respect and care about, from the cast to the crew, everybody. This whole thing has been very special.”

Also special? Tom’s recent hang out with Vin Diesel and Lewis Hamilton at an F1 event in Miami.

Tom shared, “That was just cool. We had a lot of fun that day… I like to see them do well. They’re great guys.”