Tom Cruise Spotted Chatting Up Shakira in New Video

Tom Cruise, 60, and Shakira, 46, were photographed together at Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami, and a new video has fans wondering if the action star was all revved up to meet the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer.

They were seen not only on the track, but also chatting in a private suite. The video was captured on TikTok by digital creator and host of the podcast “La Bella y La Bestia” Juliette Days.

A source told Page Six Tom even sent Shakira flowers after their South Florida run-in.

Meanwhile, another insider revealed to the publication, “He is extremely interested in pursuing her,” adding, “There is chemistry.”

The sighting came just hours after Shakira seemed to address her split from longtime love Gerard Piqué.

While accepting Billboard’s Woman of the Year Award at the Latin Women in Music Gala, she said, “There comes a time in the life of every woman where she no longer depends on someone else to love and accepts herself just as she is.”

Her retired superstar boyfriend made his relationship with 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti Instagram official in January.