Hayley Atwell on Wild Tom Cruise ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Car Chase (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Tom Cruise is cruising to dangerous new heights in “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”!

With jaw-dropping motorcycle stunts and breath-stealing car chases, Tom has the action covered from the ground to the sky in the film, and he is bringing fellow thrill seeker Hayley Atwell along for the ride.

“Extra’s” Freddy Lomeli sat down with his castmates Hayley Atwell and Simon Pegg in Rome to dish on all the thrills.

“The very idea where you have a movie where Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt is undermined by a Fiat 500. How is that plausible? How is that believable? This car manages it,” Hayley told Freddy.

“And that moment where he turns on the engine after turning on the windshield wipers and crashes straight into a wall, that actually happened. That’s real, and that’s now in the movie.”

Hayley recalled filming one especially wild scene in which she was handcuffed to Tom for an epic car chase in a Fiat.

Freddy noting, "Tom is known for his insanely brilliant stunts, but you're in there doing a lot of stuff next to Tom as well."

Hayley reflected, "You can't walk into this with the size of this role and offer and not being willing to lean into it... Because he does all his own stunts, he sets such a high bar. This is 'Mission" Impossible.' It's not 'Mission: Let's Have a Nice Cup of Tea and Sit Down and Have a Chat.'"

“For him to sit in the passenger seat while handcuffed to me while I'm drifting on a real location, or for me to fall back off a moving train for him to catch me, that takes a tremendous amount of trust and a professional focus that is so important to establish that… the level of precision that is needed to be able to execute those stunts effectively.”

Backgrid

But while Tom may be doing crazy stunt after crazy stunt, Simon, the OG of the “Mission: Impossible,” movies says it’s all about safety first.

“If there's anything we're ever uncomfortable with, Tom's the first guy to come in and say, ‘Hey, do you really want to do this?’ He really cares about the cast,” Simon told Freddy.

“He's jumping off cliffs on bikes, doing this crazy stuff. We do the slightest dangerous thing and he's looking at the monitor going... ‘Are they okay???’”