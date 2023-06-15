Harrison Ford & Ke Huy Quan’s Emotional ‘Indiana Jones’ Reunion (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Here is a reunion you will only see on “Extra” — Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan!

The actors crossed paths on the red carpet at the L.A. premiere of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”… right in front of our cameras!

Sharing a sweet moment, Ke called Harrison “Indy,” and Ford told him, “You are all grown up!”

It was a surprise reunion between the “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” co-stars. Quan was just a kid when the film came out in 1984, and he grew up to win an Oscar for “Everything Everywhere All At Once.”

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert was there for the red carpet meetup, asking Harrison, “How proud are you of this guy?”

Ford insisted, “I don’t need to be proud of this guy. He’s done all of this himself. It has nothing to do with me. I have great love and admiration for this guy, but his pride is his own.”

Ke told him, “Aw, now you’re making me emotional… The reason why I love acting so much is because of him. Because I had such a wonderful, wonderful experience on ‘Temple of Doom.’”

He told Ford, “Congratulations! I can’t wait to see ‘Indy 5.’ I am so excited.”

Harrison, who is set to celebrate his 81st birthday next month, is donning the iconic hat and whip for one last adventure as Indy... the iconic treasure-hunting archaeologist.

Melvin asked, “Do the stunts and the action in these movies take a toll on you? They’re amazing.”

Ford said, “No, because they're done by stuntmen and stuntwomen. I do physical acting. I limit myself to those things that are not going to disadvantage the progress of the film if I happen to get hurt. So there is a reason we have stunt people… They don’t act. I don’t do stunts.”

His buddy Tom Cruise does do crazy stunts and is currently filming another “Mission: Impossible.” Could we ever see them together in a film?

Harrison joked, “How could I know? I just work here.”

Robert mentioned, “Father’s Day is coming up this weekend. What’s the ideal Father’s Day like for you? Will Calista [Flockhart] go all out for you?”

He said, “I just want to make Mama happy on Father’s Day.”

As for his birthday, Ford shared with a laugh, “That, I’ll do a little thing privately.”