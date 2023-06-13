‘Indiana Jones’: Harrison Ford Reacts to Reporter Calling Him Hot (Exclusive)

Harrison Ford is back as Indiana Jones one last time!

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert caught up with the star and director James Mangold to talk about the final installment, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

Melvin asked Ford, “Did you think you'd still be playing Indiana Jones all these years later?”

He insisted, “No, of course I didn't. Why would I go there? I was really happy to make ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark.’” The star recalled thinking, “Whoa, you mean we get to do another one? Oh, okay. Great,’ and then, ‘We get to do another one? Oh, wow. Let's learn something new about the character.’”

He went on, “To have a piece of work embraced by so many people for such a long time of period... For me, it's a psychological burden. I can't believe I've provided some small modicum of joy in people's lives to the extent apparent and it fills me with immeasurable joy to have my life spent doing that kind of thing. Just to be a part of this incredible mechanism of storytelling.”

Ford laughed, saying, “Clearly, I’ve wasted my life.”

The film made its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in France much to the delight of one journalist who told the 80-year-old star he was still hot.

Melvin asked about that moment, and Harrison replied, “Listen, I'm very grateful. She was saying something nice to an old man and I thought that was really sweet.”

At 80 years young, Harrison is as energized as ever.

James said, “He arrives every day looking over the pages going… ‘What if I do this here?’ That's not coming just from restlessness. He's not playing a crossword puzzle. He's still trying to make it better at every last moment until we can't friggin' shoot anymore and that comes from a drive that is, I don’t call it pressure, but it’s, we’re so lucky to be playing in this sandbox and we know that we’re lucky and we better be working hard.”

Not only does Harrison have his Indy movie coming to theaters June 30 he’s also making his Marvel debut in the next "Captain America."

Robert said, “You’re like a renaissance man between this, ‘Shrinking,’ ‘Captain America’… Would you say this is the hottest streak of your career?

Harrison joked, “I'm just getting started, man.”

He continued, “Look, I never had a higher ambition than to make a living as an actor. I never, I never, I wanted to live different lives, experience, to think about and experience other lives other than the one I actually have… It's an incredible gift I've been given to be in this place at this time and to these people to bump into and they gave me this and that and the other thing. And it's still happening. It’s because this is a public service occupation, storytelling.”

Melvin wondered, “What do your friends do at 81?”

Ford answered, “They f**king play golf!”