Harrison Ford on Going Shirtless for ‘Indiana Jones’ at 80!

Getty Images

Hot Harrison!

Harrison was left slightly speechless when a reporter at the Cannes Film Festival made it a point to let him know he’s “still got it.”

“I think you’re still very hot,” the journalist said during the press conference for “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. “And we were stunned to see you take your shirt off in the scene. How did you keep fit?”

While that shirtless scene of the 80-year-old is being kept under wraps, the movie star still had a funny response about the reaction to it.

“I’ve been blessed with this body,” Harrison said drily. “Thanks for noticing.”

The press conference wasn’t all about looks. The actor, who was honored with the Palme d’Or d’Honneur at the festival earlier this week, revealed why he was ready to hang up his hat as the treasure-hunting archaeologist.

“I wanted to round out the story. I wanted to see this man who depended so much on his youth and vigor — I wanted to see the weight of life on him,” Ford explained. “And I wanted him to have a relationship that wasn’t all, kind of, a flirty movie relationship. I wanted him to have a deep relationship with somebody.”

A deep relationship perhaps like the one he has had for the last 21 years with wife Calista Flockhar? She has been by Harrison’s side at every part of Cannes — premieres, parties, and the emotional moment he thanked her in front of a packed theater the night he received the Palme D’Or – the fest’s highest honor.