Harrison Ford’s wife Calista Flockhart has zero interest in flying with him in vintage planes after he crashed a WWII-era plane in 2015.

The “Indiana Jones” star explained to The Hollywood Reporter, “My wife does not fly with me in vintage airplanes anymore — she will in others.”

The near-fatal accident involved an emergency landing at a Venice, California, golf course, and Harrison suffered a broken pelvis and ankle, among other injuries.

The father of five told the magazine that the incident was “was really hard on my family and it was hard on me.”

Ford added, “I certainly don’t want to have to recover from that kind of accident again… I went back to flying. I know what happened. So that’s part of the reason [I went back]. There was a mechanical issue with the airplane I could not have known about or attended to in any way.”

Harrison added, “So in the words of the great philosopher Jimmy Buffett: “Sh*t happens.’”

When asked if that lack of control makes it even scarier to get back in the pilot’s seat, he said, “Well, you never do anything perfect. That’s a dangerous concept. So you’re always looking to see what you did. Flying is especially like that. After every flight, you can analyze the flight and say, ‘Remember when I did that? That was a rookie mistake.’”

Back in 2015, Calista opened up about the crash at a TCA panel. She said at the time, "It was a really hard, scary time for our family. I think it just makes you realize, once again, that life can turn on a dime. We just have to appreciate every second we're here, because you never know."

Despite the accident, Calista said she was still supportive of his love of flying. "You know, he loves it, so I love it, and I support him 100 percent in that."

Meanwhile, Harrison is as busy as ever at age 80. He's starring in the "Yellowstone" spinoff "1923" and TV comedy "Shrinking." Not to mention the star just signed on for the next Captain America movie and he’s back as Indiana Jones for one more ride next summer!