Getty Images

Tom Cruise took over Rome on Monday for the world premiere of “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.”

The action star spoke with “Extra’s” Freddy Lomeli about how special it was to be at the movie’s premiere just ahead of his 61st birthday on July 3.

“It’s amazing. It’s so much fun being here,” Tom said on celebrating both personal and professional milestones with “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.”

“This is incredible; to be in Rome, to be opening this film — it’s very special.”

Also special for Tom were the actors he worked with on the movie. “I’ve been very fortunate to have people you know work with me and be very generous,” he told “Extra.”

The movie star reflected on how he brings everything he has learned throughout his career into each of his films, saying “I gave a speech for the PGA Awards when I won earlier and it was very personal because I was just telling people exactly how I did it,” Tom said. “What cinema means to me, what storytelling means to me, and to be here to have this moment, I’m very proud.”

He continued, “I can’t wait for audiences to see ‘Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.’ When I make a movie, everything that I’ve learned, all the decades of filmmaking, I put into the next movie.”

Cruise added that this is one film audiences should see in theaters.

“I really do encourage people to see it on a big screen because the sound, the colors, the immersive experience, and communal and community experience is there for everyone.”