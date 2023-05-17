Tom Cruise Speeds Off Cliff in ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning’ Trailer

Getty Images

Tom Cruise is out to dominate the summer movie season again with his seventh “Mission Impossible” movie, and he’s risking life and limb to do so.

The new trailer for “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” showcases hair-raising stunts, including one that features Tom literally going over a cliff on a motorcycle.

In the actor’s latest thrill ride, super spy Ethan Hunt is back in action giving terrorist villains a run for their money. And with the fate of the world at stake, Cruise does it all when it comes to death-defying stunts, including crazy jumps, chases, and train crashes.

The four-time Oscar nominee told “Extra” in the past that action stunts have been his mission since he was young.

“Since I was a little kid, I just wanted to jump off things,” Tom said. “I wanted to fly, you know, I wanted to go in fast cars.”

Known for his films’ explosive action sequences, Cruise explains it’s all about bringing value to entertainment.

“It’s been that way my whole life. How far can I go to entertain an audience? It’s kind of been my whole career.”