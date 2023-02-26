Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals What Tom Cruise Told Her at Oscars Luncheon (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis was radiant in red at the 2023 SAG Awards!

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Jamie Lee, who was overwhelmed to be there!

Curtis explained, “It's always overwhelming because the energy is real so you get this hype energy… Your voice gets strained… It's loud, you feel like you need to get quiet and just be able to center, and yet it's just filled with color and light and art and it's a beautiful time for all of us.”

Jamie also opened up about chatting with Tom Cruise at the recent Oscars Nominee Luncheon. Of what they talked about, she revealed, “I don't know him at all… I've met him… I passed him and all of a sudden, I heard my name and I turned around and he was right there and we were face-to-face and he said, ‘Can you believe we're here?’ and that's how I was feeling and so to have it validated by someone like Tom, who has been in the business a long time and he's done a lot of work and yet being in that room as an Oscar nominee, both of us, for the first time was very exciting.”

When asked to reflect on her career and share the character that she most connects with, Jamie referenced her “Everything Everywhere All at Once” character. She said, “I know Deirdre's, I know them. I feel a lot of compassion for Deirdre and, you know, the movie is about ordinary people sort of doing extraordinary things, and in many ways they're forgotten people.”

She went on, “The Asian-immigrant experience is a very challenging one in this country, and what was so beautiful is that Deirdre is also a forgotten person, those people who work in those jobs are as forgotten in a way as the people they're talking to, and so I just felt like I knew her and I wanted to represent for her the same longing, the same desires, the same dreams as everybody has.”

What was Jamie Lee’s favorite of all of the multiverses that were that were featured in the movie? Could it be the hot dog fingers? She answered, “Well, of course, I mean, look, I signed up because Michelle Yeoh was going to be Evelyn and I was going to

be opposite her… I knew I would be opposite her even though it was a strange universe, and so the hot dog universe is my favorite.”