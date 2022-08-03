Tom Cruise Apologizes for Disrupting Couple’s Hike with Death-Defying Stunt (Exclusive)

Tom Cruise caught hikers Sarah and Jason Haygarth by surprise when they crossed paths with the star while he was shooting a stunt in England for “Mission: Impossible 7.” “Extra” caught up with the couple to find out more.

Jason explained, “So me and my wife, one of our hobbies is going for walks. We live next to a national park called the Lake District… It’s quite hilly. A lot people doing what’s called the Wainwrights… Alfred Wainwright wrote a lot of walking books, and there is 214 peaks and we try to do them all.”

Sarah added, ”We were on our 134th, very exciting.”

Their first clue that this would be no ordinary walk was the presence of helicopters.

Jason said, “We start the walk going up a hill. We meet —”

Sarah interjected, “Two fellas saying perhaps there was a movie being filmed…”

Jason added, “We carried on, carried on, and the helicopters all morning was at the side of the lake… bottom near the lake… Thinking, if anything, it would be scenic shots.”

They admitted they did not expect to see Tom Cruise, with Jason calling the area “very remote.”

He continued, “Toward the end of the walk, last peak, we start seeing helicopters coming up a ravine and dropping people off the top… We were like, this didn’t seem right. We found out the people, they were the cameramen. When we came to the peak, we got stopped by what must have been a production team member, saying, ‘You can’t go. We’re going to land the helicopter off the top…’ So we took a selfie.”

Sarah explained, “With the helicopter above us.”

Once it had taken off and gone back down, they were told they could proceed. Sarah said they “turned a corner and he was there… strapping himself into a paraglider.”

He was just feet away from them. Sarah went on, “I could tell it was him straight away… By the time we got there, people were talking about ‘Mission: Impossible’ was being filmed… but I was expecting a stunt double.”

They chatted with the mega star, with Jason saying, “He apologized first for the noise. ‘Sorry, guys, I know we spoiled your walk with the noise.’”

Sarah added, “And then he said, ‘I like your dog.’”

Jason said, “We asked, ‘What are you doing?’ Then he said, ‘I’m going to jump off.’ I was like, ‘You’re going to do what?’ He said, ‘I’m going to jump off.’”

Jason explained it wasn’t a “selfie moment,” as Cruise was preparing for the stunt, but they “filmed him jumping off.” Jason added, “Just before he jumped off, he said, ‘See ya! Hopefully this goes well,’ and we said, ‘Good luck, Tom.’”

The couple said at that point, the superstar ran and jumped off!

Jason shared there was no security up there, just production, himself, Sarah and their dog.”