Tom Cruise Sparks Romance Rumors with Russian Socialite Elsina Khayrova

Is Tom Cruise on a mission to find love?

All signs point to yes, after the actor was spotted with 36-year-old Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova in London.

DailyMail.com reports the pair attended a party in London’s Mayfair and that they were inseparable as they danced the night away.

Who is Elsina? She is the daughter of a prominent Russian politician and the ex-wife of a diamond-trading Russian oligarch.

Coincidentally, Tom went undercover disguising himself as a Russian general in “Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol.”

Meanwhile, Elsina just went through a very messy divorce. In a classic case of he said, she said, her ex claimed she hid assets including a million-dollar handbag collection. She claimed he’s on the Kremlin’s most wanted list.

Tom’s past romances include some of the most famous women in Hollywood. He and ex-wife Nicole Kidman have two kids together, who are now adults. He also shares daughter Suri with ex-wife Katie Holmes.

Since Katie, Tom hasn’t gone official with anyone in 15 years! Dating rumors, however, have swirled.

Back in 2017, “Extra” joked with Tom that he would probably rather go parachuting on dates than see a movie.

Tom laughed, saying, “You have no idea! You know me — I'm 100 percent or nothing. I'm just not interested in halfway.”