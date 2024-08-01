Getty Images

Could Tom Cruise be involved in the Paris Olympics closing ceremony?

TMZ reports Cruise is going to perform a stunt that will have him passing the Olympic flag to Los Angeles for the 2028 Olympic Games!

Sources told the outlet that Cruise’s stunt will happen at Stade de France.

Then, the TV broadcast will cut to a previously recorded segment that shows Cruise on an airplane with the Olympic flag, skydiving down to the famous Hollywood sign.

In March, Tom was spotted scaling the Hollywood sign, but no one was able capture him in the sky.

At the time, nobody knew that it was connected to the Olympics.

In footage obtained by TMZ, Cruise was seen passing the flag to an Olympian on a bike.

According to the outlet, the logistics for Tom’s August 11 stunt in Paris are still being hammered out.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Cruise was involved in the Olympics!

In 2004, Cruise carried the torch in Los Angeles as part of a global relay for the Athens Summer Olympics.