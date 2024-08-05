Getty Images

A week after his e-bike accident, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Pax has been released from the hospital.

A source told People magazine, “Pax has been released from the ICU. He suffered complex trauma, and now begins the long road of recovery and physical therapy.”

The insider added that Angelina and Pax “are deeply grateful for the quick and life-saving action of first responders, and the outstanding medical care he received."

Last week, Angelina was by Pax’s side after he slammed into a car at an intersection on Los Feliz Boulevard in Los Angeles.

According to the source, his siblings “have been visiting and helping,” adding, “They are all very close."

TMZ reported that Pax, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered a head injury and had hip pain from the accident.

A source told “Extra” that Pax was “stable” after the crash.