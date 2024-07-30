On Monday, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son was rushed to a hospital after he was involved in an electric bike accident in Los Angeles.

A source close to the matter told "Extra" that Angelina is "with him and reported that he’s stable."

TMZ reported that Pax, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered a head injury and had hip pain from the accident.

Medics were afraid that he could have suffered a brain bleed.

Pax was reportedly riding in heavy traffic when he smashed into a vehicle that was stopped at an intersection on Los Feliz Boulevard.

The accident comes just a week after Angelina and Pax were spotted having dinner at celebrity hot spot Sushi Park in West Hollywood.

Pax’s incident brings back memories of another close call, one involving Simon Cowell.

Cowell came within inches of being paralyzed when he crashed his e-bike in 2020.

Simon had to undergo a six-hour surgery and months of recovery.

Nina Dobrev also recently suffered a knee injury after an e-bike accident.

During an interview on “The Talk,” she shared, “I was dirt biking for the first time and it did not go well. I don't recommend it, guys.”