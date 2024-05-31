Getty Images

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh is making big decisions as an adult!

TMZ reports Shiloh filed paperwork on Monday to request a legal name change, dropping Pitt from her last name.

If the request is granted, she’ll be known as just Shiloh Jolie.

Shiloh filed the docs on her 18th birthday.

Days later, Angelina and Shiloh’s younger sister Vivienne stepped out together for the “Reefer Madness” premiere in Los Angeles.

Vivienne recently dropped Pitt from her name for the playbill of the Broadway show “The Outsiders,” which is produced by Angelina.

Angelina and Brad’s adopted daughter Zahara also recently axed Pitt from her last name at a sorority ceremony at Spelman College, where she was introduced as Zahara Marley Jolie.

“My name is Zahara Marley Jolie,” Zahara said in a clip shared by Essence in November 2023. “Coming all the way from the Golden State in the city that is full of angels, Los Angeles, California… I am this line’s number seven.”