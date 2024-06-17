Angelina Jolie Debuts Bird Chest Tattoo at Tonys 2024

Getty Images

On Sunday, Angelina Jolie stepped out for the 2024 Tony Awards!

Jolie opted for a strapless teal Versace gown and shawl.

Angelina decided not to wear a necklace so her chest tattoo got some attention. The little tattoo is of a bird, but the species is unclear.

Jolie was joined on the red carpet by her daughter Vivienne, who wore a darker shade of teal for her vest, trousers, and bowtie. Vivienne completed her look with Converse shoes.

Getty Images

Later in the evening, Jolie won her first Tony, thanks to her producer role on “The Outsiders: A New Musical.”

Jolie was onstage when the show won the award for Best Musical.

Angelina did speak about the show while introducing the cast for a performance of “Tulsa ’67/Grease Got a Hold.”

She said, “Susie Hinton wrote ‘The Outsiders’ in high school. A half-century later, it still speaks to us. Society changes, but the experience of being an outsider is universal. To any young person — any person, feeling on the outside, you are not wrong to see what is unfair. You are not wrong to wish to find your own path. As the cast raise their voices, I hope it inspires many of you watching to value yours."

Months ago, “Extra” spoke with Angelina, who opened up about Vivienne’s involvement in the show.

She shared, “Viv ended up more with Justin than with me, so as you can tell by choice of attire, which team she’s on… She’s on the music, writer, and greaser team.”

Jolie was joined for the interview by Justin Levine, who wrote the book and score.

Justin raved about Vivienne, saying, “Let me tell you something about Viv. Viv is one of the greatest humans I’ve ever met and somebody who is an observer and who sees people and sees the world in a way that, you know, I think, so much about this show is reconnecting with your inner child, and to have the privilege of working alongside this brilliant 15-year-old and hear her perspective and also learn the lesson of, you know, speaking when you have something to say or learning how to give energy into a space… I just think she’s one of the wisest little greasers I’ve ever met.”