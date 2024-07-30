Getty Images

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Pax, 20, has been hospitalized.

On Monday evening, Pax was involved in an accident while riding his electric bike on Los Feliz Boulevard in Los Angeles.

TMZ reports that Pax, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered a head injury and had hip pain from the accident.

Pax was then taken to a nearby hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.

The accident comes just a week after Angelina and Pax were spotted having dinner at celebrity hot spot Sushi Park in West Hollywood.

In other news, Pax’s sister Shiloh’s hearing to change her last name has been delayed.

In a statement, her lawyer Peter Levine said, “Unfortunately, the court was unable to complete the background check ahead of today's hearing, so the hearing was rescheduled for August 19.”

He explained, “Everyone undergoing a name-change request needs to have a background check conducted by the court clerk, and because of clerical error, Shiloh's hearing has been continued to a new date."