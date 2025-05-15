Getty Images

Cassie Ventura was cross-examined by Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal team during her third day of testimony of his sex trafficking trial.

While taking the stand, Ventura testified that Diddy once overdosed on a “very strong opiate” in 2012.

When asked if the overdose occurred around the time of Whitney Houston’s death, Ventura responded, “Yes... We had a Freak Off. We went to a sex club in San Bernardino.”

Houston died in February 2012, but it is unclear why the defense brought up the late singer.

According to Cassie, the overdose happened after he attended a party at the Playboy Mansion without her.

She said, “From what he told me, he took a very strong opiate that night, but we didn’t know what was happening, so we took him to the hospital."

When asked if his addiction to drugs affected his moods, she responded, “It was a part [of it].”

As for whether Diddy was upset when his opiates were taken away, Cassie said, “I guess so.”

Earlier in the day, Cassie was grilled on racy text messages that she sent Diddy about freak offs.

At one point, Cassie, who is eight-and-a-half months pregnant, grabbed her belly with both hands and asked for a break, as explicit texts about her freak offs with Diddy were read aloud in open court.

Cassie confirmed that she and Diddy made love after one of those drug-fueled sex parties that involved baby oil and male escorts.

She also testified about her decade-long relationship with the hip-hop mogul, reading text exchanges between the two where he called her “babygirl” and “a queen,” and she called him “pop pop.”

Earlier this week, Cassie testified about her own drug overdose.

According to Cassie, she once "blacked out" on the drug GHB in the Hamptons, where she and Diddy were having a freak off with a male escort named Dave in 2013.

She told the court, “I took GHB. I went into a ‘G hole’ and blacked out. I woke up nude in the shower. Dave and Sean were freaking out. I bugged out. It wasn't pretty.”

Cassie testified that a freak off did happen after she regained consciousness.

In another part of her testimony, Ventura revealed her drug of choice for a freak off, saying, “Ketamine. Sean had it, it took time out of the 'freak off.’ That was my preferred drug because it was the most dissociative."