Getty Images

Simone Biles and Team USA’s women’s gymnastics lit up the city of light, grabbing the gold in the team finals during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

After the big win, Biles seemingly threw a jab at her former teammate MyKayla Skinner, who recently took a shot at the U.S. gymnastics squad in a now-deleted YouTube video.

Last month, Skinner said, “Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and depth just isn’t like what it used to be. Just notice, like, I mean, obviously a lot of girls don't work as hard. The girls just don't have the work ethic."

While Skinner has apologized for her comments, Biles gave the ultimate clapback on Instagram.

Along with posting a photo of herself with teammates Hezly Rivera, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles and Suni Lee celebrating their win, Simone wrote on Instagram, “Lack of talent, lazy, olympic champions ❤️🥇🇺🇸.”

Former Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney commented on the post, writing, “It doesn’t get more iconic than this.. She f’d around n found out fr. Feels like I need to apologize just to redeem my first name.”

It looks like MyKayla wasn’t too happy with Simone’s post!

On Wednesday, Simone revealed on X, “Oop I’ve been blocked.”

Jordan also posted a pic on her Instagram, confirming that Simone was blocked by MyKayla.