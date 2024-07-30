Team USA’s Pommel Horse Hero Stephen Nedoroscik Goes Viral at Paris Olympics

Getty Images

Team USA men's gymnastics pommel horse specialist Stephen Nedoroscik is the bespectacled hero capturing hearts and inspiring a million memes!

“Extra” caught up with “Today’s” Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie as they cover the 2024 Paris Olympics, which have packed some major star power in the stands.

Tom Cruise, Lady Gaga, Nick Jonas, Nicole Kidman and Serena Williams have all been spotted cheering on the athletes, but the biggest star so far has to be Nedoroscik.

His seamless performance sealed the bronze medal for the men, ending a 16-year medal drought in the team competition, and sparked an Internet sensation.

Hoda said, “It’s his only event. He only practices on that, and it was his moment.”

Savannah added, "And it doesn't hurt that he looks like Clark Kent!"

Nedoroscik aka “pommel horse guy” went viral after he was spotted sitting on the sidelines for almost three hours until his routine.

While he was waiting for his big moment, Stephen was seen napping, playing charades, exercising his problem-solving skills with an Rubik’s cube, and cheering on his teammates.

One X user wrote, “Obsessed with this guy on the US men's gymnastics team who's only job is pommel horse, so he just sits there until he's activated like a sleeper agent, whips off his glasses like Clark Kent and does a pommel horse routine that helps deliver the team its first medal in 16 years.”