Armie Hammer’s mother Dru Hammer is speaking out on his fall from grace.

In her new book “Hammered,” Dru discussed at length the scandal that cost Armie his career.

She said, “Armie made some bad personal choices that damaged his reputation and were hurtful to women. None of his choices were crimes. In fact, after an extensive look into what happened by the Los Angeles Police Department, all of the allegations were dismissed. Armie was cleared of all legal wrongdoing, but his moral wrongdoing was a different matter. The lingering effects of cancel culture endured, along with some broken hearts.”

Along with the downfall of his acting career, Armie battled a sensational divorce from Elizabeth Chambers and beyond-bizarre allegations.

Dru acknowledged Armie’s cheating, writing, “Much to his demise, Armie began exchanging messages with several women. The texting led to infidelities. The three women connected and banded together to go after Armie to destroy him in the press. One of the women charged him with sexual assault and rape.”

Dru personally got in touch with some of his accusers. She wrote, “I met two of the three young women who came against Armie. They were both beautiful and wanted way more than Armie was capable of giving them at the time. They were looking at Armie as Mr. Right. Armie was looking at them as Ms. Right Now. As a mother, my heart was broken for all involved. The covenant God has for two becoming one was not in this equation.”

Despite all the allegations, Dru wanted to be the “protective mother,” but chose to be quiet. She explained, “It wasn’t appropriate for me to defend Armie even though I fought the urge with ever cell in my body. I prayed and mourned for my son and all involved. I prayed some more.”

Dru also shared her thoughts on Elizabeth, who was married to Armie for nearly 10 years.

During an appearance on “The Outlier Podcast,” Dru revealed that she’s forgiven Elizabeth, telling host Lauren Conlin, “I had a call with Elizabeth, and I said, ‘Look, the divorce is over. As far as I’m concerned, bygones are bygones, and I love you, and I forgive you for anything that you might’ve done to hurt Armie because you were hurt.'”

She added, “‘I understand — I’ve been there — and I ask you to forgive me if I’ve ever done anything that’s hurt you.'”

In response to Dru’s comments on the podcast, a source told Page Six that Chambers hasn’t acted in a manner to “harm or hurt” Armie.

Earlier this month, Armie came clean about his addition to drugs, alcohol and women.

Though he’s suffered a “career death,” Hammer maintains that he’s in a better place.

On “Club Random with Bill Maher,” Hammer said, “You’ve got to die, and once you die, you can then be reborn. A phoenix isn’t going to rise if there’s no ashes.”