How Elizabeth Chambers, Armie Hammer’s Ex, Is Protecting Her Kids (Exclusive)

Armie Hammer’s ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers sat down with “Extra’s” Freddy Lomeli to dish on her new reality show “Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise.”

After their split and Armie’s scandal, Elizabeth opened up about her second act living in Grand Cayman with their kids and joining the reality show.

In the series viewers see Chambers as a mama bear. Elizabeth explained why she chose to do the show with her kids.

“I actually did it for them in the sense that I wanted them to have more roots here, more security here, and I also knew I would never do on anything on camera or in life that would embarrass them,” she said.

Nearly a year after her divorce, however, she is finding it hard to put the past behind her and it plays out in the show.

Freddy asked how she handled the contrast between “living in paradise, but knowing that there are sharks in the water”?

Elizabeth insisted, “I knew what I was getting into. I knew what I signed up for. I also know my good friends and my circles and, you know, we came together for the show… I knew I had to roll with the punches.”

As for why the bakery owner decided to join the show, she said, “I never in a million years thought I would do reality, but we were here,” adding of her business, “Television is a phenomenal platform for companies and for branding. So that was a no-brainer.”