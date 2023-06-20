Getty

Armie Hamer and Elizabeth Chambers’ divorce has been settled, Page Six reports.

According to the outlet, the final declaration of disclosure submitted by Armie on June 14 means the former couple was getting ready to settle.

Insiders tell Page Six that the marriage between the “Call Me by Your Name” actor and Elizabeth was already over.

Hammer and Chambers married in 2010 and separated in 2020.

The exes share two children together, Harper, 8, and Ford, 6. Chambers moved with the kids to the Cayman Islands at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. She filed for divorce from Hammer in July 2020, stating “irreconcilable differences” as reason for the breakup.

She and the children still reside in the Caymans.

A year after the divorce papers were filed, Hammer faced sexual assault accusations, leading to a two-year investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

In May 2023, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office ultimately decided not to charge the Golden Globe winner.

“Sexual assault cases are often difficult to prove, which is why we assign our most experienced prosecutors to review them,” Tiffiny Blacknell, director of the Bureau of Communications, said in a statement to “Extra” at the time.

“In this case, those prosecutors conducted an extremely thorough review, but determined that at this time, there is insufficient evidence to charge Mr. Hammer with a crime. As prosecutors, we have an ethical responsibility to only charge cases that we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt.”

She continued, “We know that it is hard for women to report sexual assault. Even when we cannot move forward with a prosecution, our victim service representatives will be available to those who seek our victim support services. Due to the complexity of the relationship and inability to prove a non-consensual, forcible sexual encounter we are unable to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.”

In an Instagram post, the star of “The Social Network,” who had previously denied the allegations claiming that he was engaged in “consensual” sexual acts with the woman, shared “a very special thank you to all of the people who have helped me get through this time.”