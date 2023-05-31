After a two-year investigation, Armie Hammer will not face sexual assault charges, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office announced today.

“Sexual assault cases are often difficult to prove, which is why we assign our most experienced prosecutors to review them,” said Tiffiny Blacknell, Director of the Bureau of Communications, in a statement to "Extra." “In this case, those prosecutors conducted an extremely thorough review, but determined that at this time, there is insufficient evidence to charge Mr. Hammer with a crime. As prosecutors, we have an ethical responsibility to only charge cases that we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt. We know that it is hard for women to report sexual assault. Even when we cannot move forward with a prosecution, our victim service representatives will be available to those who seek our victim support services. Due to the complexity of the relationship and inability to prove a non-consensual, forcible sexual encounter we are unable to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.”

An investigation into sexual assault allegations against Armie was launched by Los Angeles police back in March 2021, shortly after explicit details were shared in a virtual press conference by a woman who claimed to have been verbally and sexually assaulted by the actor in April 2017 while she was in a relationship with him.

“He abused me mentally, emotionally, and sexually,” said Effie, who did not wish to reveal her surname. “I thought that he was going to kill me.”

The woman said that she and the then married Armie were involved from 2016-2020.

The “Call Me by Your Name” star denied the sexual assault claims. The allegations led the actor to lose out on a few high-profile roles, including Lionsgate’s “Shotgun Wedding” with Jennifer Lopez and the Paramount+ making-of-“The Godfather”limited series “The Offer,” according to Deadline.