Armie Hammer Dating New Woman Amid Rape Allegations

Armie Hammer is reportedly dating in the Cayman Islands as he faces rape allegations in Los Angeles.

Hammer has forcefully denied the accusations, and has been living in the Caribbean where his estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers and two children are quarantining.

An insider tells People, “He is dating a dental hygienist on the island. They were recently on a ‘staycation’ out East, the other side of the island from where they live.”

The source added, “They seem happy and comfortable with each other. They seem to have lots of friends and she introduces him to any friends who haven’t met him before when they are out.”

After staying out of the spotlight for months, Hammer was recently spotted on the island sporting a buzz cut, T-shirt, and khaki shorts.

Back in March, a woman named Effie stepped forward with serious allegations of mental, emotional, and sexual abuse against Hammer.

Variety reported Effie, who reportedly had a four-year relationship with Hammer, spoke out at a press conference with her lawyer Gloria Allred, saying of the incident, “I thought he was going to kill me.”

“On April 24, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles,” she alleged. “During which he repeatedly slapped my head against a wall bruising my face. He also committed other acts of violence against me to which I did not consent.”

Effie, 24, claims that Armie also beat her feet during the rape “so they would hurt” when she walked. She said he “wouldn’t let me” get away.

Hammer’s attorney Andrew Brettler, of Lavely & Singer, denied the rape allegation to Variety, stating, “From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie] — and every other sexual partner of his for that matter — have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory.”

Effie said she met Hammer via Facebook and “fell in love with him instantly.” As their relationship continued, she said she now sees he used “clear manipulation tactics.”

“He would often test my devotion to him,” Effie stated, adding, “He abused me mentally, emotionally, and sexually.”

Allred would not disclose whether Effie is the same woman who made accusations against Hammer on an Instagram account called House of Effie.

Meanwhile, the L.A. Times reported the Los Angeles Police Department is currently investigating Hammer after a woman accused him of sexual assault.