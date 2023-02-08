Getty

Just days after Armie Hammer gave a rare interview to Air Mail, his ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers is speaking out in Elle magazine.

The couple split in 2020 after 10 years of marriage, and soon after, shocking allegations about Hammer’s sexual appetites and fetishes came to light.

Now, Elizabeth is talking about the demise of their marriage and trying to raise trauma-free children in the wake of what happened.

Reflecting on their time together, Elizabeth said, “Marriage is always going to be difficult, and, as with any relationship, you go through a process. Especially if you throw success and fame into the mix; it just becomes more magnified… [Over time,] your partner is learning things about themselves. They’re growing, you’re growing; you hope that you’re growing together.”

Armie and Elizabeth’s relationship reached a breaking point while they were quarantining in the Cayman Islands during the pandemic with their two kids, Harper and Ford, and Armie’s parents.

He even told British GQ at the time that he felt like a wolf “caught in a snare” who wanted to “chew off his own foot.”

Looking back at that time period, Elizabeth told Elle, “He was the worst,” and that his decision to leave the Caymans to help a friend renovate a hotel near Joshua Tree National Park was the last straw. “My heart was broken in nine million pieces, and I still drove him to the airport,” she said.

Chambers filed for divorce in July 2020, but it hasn’t been finalized yet. She told the magazine, “You can give, you can love, you can be there for someone, but you also need to hold people accountable for their actions.”

Sharing her heartbreak, she said, “The dissolution of my family was literally my biggest fear of my whole life,” she says. “You’re building something, right? You’re weaving a beautiful tapestry, and the last thing you want is for a knife to come and rip the tapestry in half.”

Throughout their relationship they sought help from famed psychotherapist and relationship specialist Esther Perel. Chambers shared,“[Esther] always said heartbreak is literally worse than a heroin addiction, and I think about that a lot.”

It was after she filed for divorce that the allegations against Armie came to light, including cannibalism fetishes and sexual assault. In the Air Mail article he denied committing any crimes against women.

Chambers opened up about how she first heard about the allegations, saying, “I was learning things as the public was. I was like, ‘There are no words. What the f**k?’”

Elizabeth’s sister Catherine also spoke to Elle, recalling how Hammer’s accusers were messaging Elizabeth in her DMs. “It was all still so new to her,” Catherine said. “She put on her support hat to be there for these women who had gone through terrible, terrible situations that were brought on by her former husband, but Elizabeth chose to be there for them rather than for herself first. She listened to horrible, deep, dark details regardless of what it meant for her own life.”

Now, Elizabeth explains why she’s supporting Armie today, even though they aren’t together.

“I support Armie through his journey and I always will,” Chambers explained. “All I’ve ever wanted is for him to be sober, healthy, and happy. And he is that. He’s really present when he’s with the kids, and that’s all I can hope for. All you want is for your children to have two solid parents, right? That’s always the goal, so anything I can do to support that, I will.”

Speaking of her children, she asks, “Do I want my son to become this? Would I want my daughter to stay in a relationship like this?” The kids are seeing family-separation therapists. Elizabeth said, “Obviously, this is all way too much for two children under eight,” adding, “One day, I want them to be able to say, ‘I am independent of whatever has happened in generations before. I’m aware of it, but I am the person I am not because of where I came from.’”

Chambers, who still lives in the Caymans, is now on her own healing journey, saying, “I’m not taking any bullsh*t from anyone. You stand up for what you deserve, for what you know is right.”

She’s “all about setting intentions” saying there is “beauty in the process of recovery.”

The bakery owner is also “in love” with a 26-year-old physical therapist she’s been dating for over a year.

Chambers says he’s “really understanding… with my life, you have to be. It’s a sh*t show!”