Armie Hammer Appears to Be Selling Timeshares in Cayman Islands

It looks like actor Armie Hammer is far removed from Hollywood these days!

TMZ reports Hammer is working as a timeshare salesman in the Cayman Islands.

The outlet obtained photos of a person who appears to be Hammer wearing a blue polo shirt while pitching to a couple about timeshares. His hair is shorter than we’re used to seeing it.

A prospective buyer told TMZ that Hammer was explaining the cost of a timeshare and how it could only be $21,000 for 10 years of vacations.

Just before the photos surfaced, it was reported that Hammer worked as a hotel concierge in the Cayman Islands.

A flyer was posted online showing Hammer as an employee at Morritt’s Resort. “Desus & Mero” producer Muna Mire tweeted the flyer with the caption, “My friend's parents went on vacation in the Cayman Islands and armie hammer was their concierge. I'm still not over it."

Hammer’s lawyer Andrew Brettler shut down the rumor, calling the flyer fake.

Another hotel employee also insisted to Variety that the flyer was not legit, calling Hammer a guest of the hotel.

Over a year ago, Hammer was involved in a social media scandal after unverified direct messages surfaced that included discussion of drinking blood, sexual acts, and more.

Hammer broke his silence, telling E! News, “I’m not responding to these bullsh*t claims, but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot, in good conscience now, leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic. Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that.”

Months later, a woman accused Hammer of mental, emotional, and sexual abuse.

According to Variety, Effie, who reportedly had a four-year relationship with Hammer, spoke out at a press conference with her lawyer Gloria Allred, saying of the incident, “I thought he was going to kill me.”

“On April 24, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles,” she alleged. “During which he repeatedly slapped my head against a wall bruising my face. He also committed other acts of violence against me to which I did not consent.”

Hammer’s legal team denied the rape allegation to Variety, stating, “From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie] — and every other sexual partner of his for that matter — have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory.”