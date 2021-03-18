Woman Accuses Armie Hammer of ‘Violent Rape,’ He Issues Denial

Getty

A woman named Effie has stepped forward with serious allegations of mental, emotional, and sexual abuse against Armie Hammer. He has forcefully denied her claims.

Variety reports Effie, who reportedly had a four-year relationship with Hammer, spoke out at a press conference with her lawyer Gloria Allred, saying of the incident, “I thought he was going to kill me.”

“On April 24, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles,” she alleged. “During which he repeatedly slapped my head against a wall bruising my face. He also committed other acts of violence against me to which I did not consent.”

Effie, 24, claims that Armie also beat her feet during the rape “so they would hurt” when she walked. She said he “wouldn’t let me” get away.

Hammer’s attorney Andrew Brettler, of Lavely & Singer, denied the rape allegation to Variety, stating, “From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie] — and every other sexual partner of his for that matter — have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory.”

Effie said she met Hammer via Facebook and “fell in love with him instantly.” As their relationship continued, she said she now sees he used “clear manipulation tactics.”

“He would often test my devotion to him,” Effie stated, adding, “He abused me mentally, emotionally, and sexually.”

Allred would not disclose if Effie is the same woman who made accusations against Hammer on an Instagram account called House of Effie.

Meanwhile, the L.A. Times reports the Los Angeles Police Department is currently investigating Hammer after a woman accused him of sexual assault.

A source told the paper the woman who filed the report on Feb. 3 was Effie.

In his denial to Variety, Brettler stated, “Effie’s own correspondence with Mr. Hammer undermines and refutes her outrageous allegations. As recently as July 18, 2020, [she] sent graphic texts to Mr. Hammer telling him what she wanted him to do to her. Mr. Hammer responded making it clear that he did not want to maintain that type of relationship with her.”

Brettler provided a text screengrab he claimed was sent from Effie to Armie that said, “I am not going to be able to engage in you in that specific way right now. It never ends well. We can talk and be friends, but I can’t do that.”

The attorney said it was “just one of hundreds” that she sent the actor.

Brettler’s statement continued, “It was never Mr. Hammer’s intention to embarrass or expose [Effie’s] fetishes or kinky sexual desires, but she has now escalated this matter to another level by hiring a civil lawyer to host a public press conference. With the truth on his side, Mr. Hammer welcomes the opportunity to set the record straight. From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie] — and every other sexual partner of his for that matter — have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory. [Effie’s] attention seeking and ill-advised legal bid will only make it more difficult for real victims of sexual violence to get the justice they deserve.”

Hammer faced criticism starting in January after unverified direct messages purporting to be from him surfaced that included discussion of kinky sex acts and drinking blood.

In the wake of the scandal, Us Weekly confirmed Hammer would no longer be starring in “Shotgun Wedding” alongside Jennifer Lopez. That movie is currently being shot in the Dominican Republic, with Josh Duhamel stepping in for Hammer.