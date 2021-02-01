Armie Hammer’s Wife Elizabeth Chambers Breaks Her Silence

Getty

Actor Armie Hammer recently faced criticism after unverified direct messages surfaced that included discussion of drinking blood, violent sexual acts, and more. Now, his estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers is speaking out for the first time.

She wrote on Instagram, "For weeks, I’ve been trying to process everything that has transpired. I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated. Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn’t realize how much I didn’t know."

Chambers continued, “I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal. At this time, I will not be commenting further on this matter.”

Elizabeth has been living with their children in the Cayman Islands since the pandemic began, and said, “My sole focus and attention will continue to be on our children, on my work and on healing during this incredibly difficult time.”

She closed with, “Thank you for all of the love and support, and thank you in advance for your continued kindness, respect, and consideration for our children and me as we find ways to move forward. EC.”

Last month, Armie hit back at the claims after news broke he would no longer be starring in “Shotgun Wedding” with Jennifer Lopez.

He told “E! News” at the time, “I’m not responding to these bulls--t claims, but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot, in good conscience now, leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic. Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that.”

The couple announced their split in July 2020 after 10 years of marriage. They wrote on Instagram at the time, “Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage.”