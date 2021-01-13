Armie Hammer Breaks His Silence Following DM Scandal

Getty

Actor Armie Hammer is speaking out for the first time amid his social media scandal.

Hammer faced criticism this week after unverified direct messages surfaced that included discussion of drinking blood, sexual acts, and more.

He also made headlines when Us Weekly confirmed that he would no longer be starring in “Shotgun Wedding” alongside Jennifer Lopez.

The actor now tells “E! News” in a statement, “I’m not responding to these bulls--t claims, but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot, in good conscience now, leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic. Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that.”