Armer Hammer was in the hot seat during an appearance on “Piers Morgan Uncensored.”

In the interview, Hammer cleared the air on allegations about himself, including cannibalism and branding an ex.

Years ago, things came crashing down on Hammer after two ex-girlfriends came forward to make disturbing claims about Armie, sharing X-rated and twisted sexual texts that they later detailed in the 2022 documentary “House of Hammer.”

In one text to ex Effie Angelova, Hammer allegedly wrote, “I am 100% a cannibal.”

While married to Elizabeth Chambers, Armie had a 10-month affair with Angelova.

Hammer denied being an actual cannibal, telling Morgan, “You know what you have to do to be a cannibal? You have to have actually eaten someone.”

Armie denied ever eating human flesh.

Explaining his cannibal text messages, Hammer said, “This was a very intense affair, very sexually charged, between two people with very similar proclivities and kinks. Any of those conversations that we had inside of that relationship, when you take them outside of that context and put them into broad daylight, it doesn’t look so good.”

As for the concept of cannibalism fantasy in role-play, Hammer explained, “[It] was just sort of born out of a desire, to sort of like, ‘I want you so completely and I want you so totally that it’s almost like I want to eat you.’”

Commenting on rumors that he’s into BDSM sex, Hammer said, “You know, different people have different sexual fantasies. And there’s a very broad spectrum of sexuality, and people are allowed to engage with their own sexuality however it fits them and what they do.”

Armie and Elizabeth had been married for 10 years before they split in 2020.

He recalled, “It was a dark time. It was a dark, painful time. It’s also something that I have to accept is on me. I had an affair on my wife. Obviously, I’m not the first person in the history of Hollywood to do that, but I did it, and it’s less than becoming behavior that I have to own.”

According to Armie, they had grown apart when he started cheating.

How many people did he cheat with? Armie answered, “Probably more than the average person would be exposed to, I wouldn’t say many hundreds. No, you know, I would say enough.”

Following his breakdown of his marriage, Hammer briefly Courtney Vucekovich, who later accused him of sexual and emotional abuse, which he denied. He commented, “I disagree with the nature of our relationship and how she described it. I will say this, there are people that I left who were hurt and who were upset. None of those people were hurt or upset because I pushed any sexual boundaries that they weren’t interested in exploring or trying.”

In 2021, another of Hammer’s exes, Paige Lorenzo, accused him of branding her, which he denied.

He said, “I wouldn’t say brand. No… There was a scenario that we talked about beforehand, that we had discussed where, you know, I would basically take a little, tiny point and just kind of trace the letter ‘A.’ Just like the tip of a small knife… I mean, there wasn’t even blood in the situation. It was more like a scrape. It’s along the lines of couples getting their own initials tattooed on each other.”

Armie insisted, “I guarantee it was such a small thing.”

After he was cancelled by Hollywood, Armie was suicidal, even hoping to drown in the ocean. He said, “But then as I was out there in the ocean, I just, I thought about my kids standing on shore. I thought about them standing on shore and asking where I was. It wasn’t a great plan, you know, but I was desperate. I wasn’t thinking clearly.”