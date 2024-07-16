Armie Hammer had an epic fall from grace, going from Hollywood golden boy to pariah.

Three years after his world blew up, Hammer sat down for an interview on “Club Random with Bill Maher.”

Along with the downfall of his acting career, Armie battled a sensational divorce and beyond-bizarre allegations, calling it “a brutal experience.”

Despite being broke now, Hammer said he has “never been happier.”

He explained, “Someone might look at me and go, ‘Yeah, but financially you are in a very different position than you’ve ever been in your entire life.’ And I look at that and I go, ‘Yeah, and you know what, what it’s taught me is that I don’t need that because I’ve never been happier than I’ve ever been in my entire life.'”

When asked where all the money is after banking millions on Oscar-nominated films like “The Social Network” and “Call Me by Your Name,” Armie said, “It’s so complicated.”

“I was making a lot of money. I was drinking a lot, I was doing a lot of drugs,” Hammer recalled.

Things came crashing down after two ex-girlfriends came forward to make disturbing claims about Armie, sharing X-rated and twisted sexual texts that they later detailed in the 2022 documentary “House of Hammer.”

Hammer admitted, “I was partying hard. I was being real fast and loose about what I put in text messages, and I was also engaging in risky behavior that, if you really think about it, was stupid!”

Last year, another woman accused Hammer of rape, but he denied all allegations and the L.A. District Attorney’s office ruled that there was “insufficient evidence” to charge him with any crime.

Armie’s wife of nearly 10 years, Elizabeth Chambers, filed for divorce in 2020 before any allegations were publicly made.

Hammer was forced to take a psych evaluation amid their custody battle.

Armie took responsibility for his indiscretions, saying, “I cheated on my wife, and I wanted what I wanted and I was going to take it at any cost.”

Now 37, Hammer has applied to be a drama teacher, a landscaper, and a time-share salesman in the Caymans, but he’s been unable to get a job.

Nowadays, Armie is living a sober lifestyle after rehab, saying, “Therapy for me has been a life-changer. I needed an adjustment. There was some sh*t going on. Here’s what I think would have happened had none of this gone on and, lik,e the cataclysmic, tectonic shift in my life wouldn’t have happened: my life would have kept going exactly as it was, and I know that would ultimately only lead in one place, and that’s death.”