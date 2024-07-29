Shay Mooney & Wife Hannah Expecting Baby #4

Instagram

Dan + Shay singer Shay Mooney and his wife Hannah are expanding their family!

On Monday, the couple announced that they are expecting their fourth child.

In an Instagram video of the two sitting on the coach with their three kids Asher, 7, Ames, 4, and Abram, 18 months, Hannah is holding a pregnancy test!

They captioned the video, “1, 2, 3, 4….”

The news comes almost two years after they welcomed Abram.

In January 2023, Mooney posted a video of himself singing “When I Pray for You” to Abram.

He gushed, “Grateful doesn’t begin to cover it.”