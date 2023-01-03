Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney Posts Shirtless Before-and-After Weight Loss Pics

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Shay Mooney is showing off his weight-loss transformation.

The vocalist, one half of the country pop duo Dan+Shay, has dropped more than 50 lbs., and posted shirtless before and after pics on Instagram.

The 31-year-old wrote in the caption, “Consistency. I changed my entire world in 6 months. No gimmicks or fads. Just consistency.”

He added, “If that tired guy on the left can do it so can you. 💪🏻”

His famous friends celebrated his progress in comments.

Carrie Underwood wrote, “You should be proud!”

Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley commented, “Freaking gettin it dude!”

Thomas Rhett remarked on the difference, saying, “Hardly even noticed you in the drop off line at school the other day! Congrats brother.. incredible 🙌.”

Cole Swindell praised his hard work, “Hell yeah brother 💪.”

Shay first addressed his weight loss back in October. He wrote on Instagram Stories, “Thank you guys so much for all your kind words about me lookin' healthy.”

He revealed, “Been a little over 5 months I believe and I'm down almost 50lbs. For those asking: Eating clean/not drinking alcohol and walking 7 miles a day. And some weights. That's it!"

He emphasized, “I completely changed my lifestyle and I’ve literally never felt better physically, mentally, and spiritually.”

In November, “Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Shay and Dan Smyers at the American Music Awards.

Mooney revealed he had lost 53 lbs., saying, “I just had one of those moments that I needed to feel healthier. It's kind of more about how I feel rather than just about how I looked and I think that all coincides.”

The singer continued, “Whenever on the pursuit of health it's not just about your body it's all also about your mind body spirit.”