Shay Mooney & Wife Hannah Expecting Baby #3

Getty

Dan + Shay singer Shay Mooney and wife Hannah have a third baby on the way!

With the help of sons Asher, 5, and Ames, 2, the couple shared the news they are expecting a boy.

In a video post, Hannah asks the boys separately if they are hoping it is a girl or a boy, and both say they are hoping for a baby sister.

When she breaks the news that they are getting a baby brother, Asher tells her, "I wanted a sister.”

Hannah tries to tell him, "God knows what we need, and God decided you needed another baby brother because you're such a good big brother to Amesy."

The youngster insisted, "But does he know that I want a girl, so is He gonna give a girl baby?"

Ames, being younger, seems a bit confused, but tries to go with the flow.

The video included the caption, “Mooney Baby #3! Thankful. Excited. Tired. 😂”

Another video, posted on Instagram Stories, shows the couple asking Ames if he’s excited about becoming a big brother, but he answers, “Nooo.”