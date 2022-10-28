Shay Mooney Loses Nearly 50 Lbs. — See His Weight-Loss Transformation!

Instagram/Getty Images

Dan + Shay singer Shay Mooney has been shedding the weight!

On Thursday, Mooney revealed that he has dropped almost 50 lbs. over the course of the last five months by eating healthy, walking, and weight training.

On his Instagram Story, he wrote, “Thank you guys so much for all your kind words about me lookin' healthy.”

Shay revealed, “Been a little over 5 months I believe and I'm down almost 50lbs. For those asking: Eating clean/not drinking alcohol and walking 7 miles a day. And some weights. That's it!"

He emphasized, “I completely changed my lifestyle and I’ve literally never felt better physically, mentally, and spiritually.”

Shay’s weight loss can be seen in his latest photos with son Asher James, 5.

He captioned the series of photos, “Life gets better every day.”

Aside from his health, Mooney is also awaiting the arrival of his third child with wife Hannah.

In August, the pair broke the news that they were expecting again.

In a video post, Hannah asks their boys Asher and Ames, 2, separately if they are hoping it is a girl or a boy, and both say they are hoping for a baby sister.

When she breaks the news that they are getting a baby brother, Asher tells her, "I wanted a sister.”