How Rob Lowe & Son John Owen Have Bonded Over Their Sobriety (Exclusive)

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Netflix

Rob Lowe and son John Owen Lowe are back at it for Season 2 of their Netflix show “Unstable.”

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with the two guys on working together and their strong bond.

When asked how they balance everything, with work and family, Rob commented, “It’s great ‘cause it’s all mixed in, more angst or conflict, whatever it is, the daily grind of father and son.”

“The truth is, Johnny’s lived his life with me and he’s a great writer, so I get to, like, rest easy,” Rob added.

Rob and John Owen have more in common than just looks and talent — they’re also both sober.

John Owen has been sober for more than six years, saying, “It’s the most important part of my personal life and I learned it, you know, how to do that from him. I think that’s probably one of the main things we’ve connected on as father and son.”

“I like that that’s separate from the show ‘cause it’s special and nice,” John Owen added.

John Owen was inspired by his dad’s sobriety journey, saying, “I think the example being the most important thing when you’re a young person struggling is to see someone who’s close to you who walked through it and came out on the other side gives you the idea that you can do it, too.”

John Owen emphasized that Rob gave him room to make his own mistakes “with boundaries up,” and gave him the chance to come up with his own conclusions.

Rob explained, “Give them the boundaries so they don’t kill themselves or do anything really, really, really, really, really stupid… The notion that anybody is going to stop because you want them to or because they got arrested or because they lost their job or they lost their girlfriend, it doesn’t work, they have to want it on their own.”

Johnny even gave Rob his 34-year chip this year!

Before Rob started a family, he had a crazy life and was a member of the legendary ‘80s Brat Pack, which is the subject of the new documentary “Brats.”

Lowe recalled how it felt to be part of the cool Hollywood club, saying, “I am so surprised, and think it’s great that people are still interested and, like, I’m getting texts from people I didn’t even know that they knew the Brat Pack existed.”