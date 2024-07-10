Sharon Stone Reveals She Lost $18M After Stroke: ‘I Had Zero Money’

Getty Images

Sharon Stone, 66, suffered a debilitating stroke in 2001, and now tells the Hollywood Reporter that when she recovered, her money was “all gone.”

Looking back at the stroke, THR noted that Sharon was only given a 1% chance of survival, lost hearing in one ear, and had 23 platinum coils implanted in her brain.

When asked if the stroke “changed the way your brained worked,” Stone replied, “Totally. One hundred percent. A Buddhist monk told me that I had been reincarnated into my same body. I had a death experience and then they brought me back.”

She explained, “I bled into my brain for nine days, so my brain was shoved to the front of my face. It wasn’t positioned in my head where it was before. And while that was happening, everything changed. My sense of smell, my sight, my touch.”

Sharon revealed she couldn’t read for years, and recalled, “Things were stretched and I was seeing color patterns.”

At the time, she said, “A lot of people thought I was going to die.”

Stone shared that during her seven-year recovery, “People took advantage of me.”

“I had $18 million saved because of all my success, but when I got back into my bank account, it was all gone,” she said. “My refrigerator, my phone — everything was in other people’s names.”

When asked if she was “completely broke,” Stone said, “I had zero money.”

Despite the loss, Sharon decided to “live for joy.”

“I decided to stay present and let go,” the actress said. “I decided not to hang on to being sick or to any bitterness or anger. If you bite into the seed of bitterness, it never leaves you. But if you hold faith, even if that faith is the size of a mustard seed, you will survive. So, I live for joy now. I live for purpose.”

She's sharing some of that joy on Instagram, where she recently posted a photo of herself looking at a painting while wearing only bikini bottoms! The star wrote, "Sometimes I just have to go from pool to painting 🥰."

Meanwhile, in her THR interview, Stone also spoke about her controversial decision to voice support for Kevin Spacey, who was acquitted of multiple sexual assault charges in a high-profile U.K. case last year, but is still facing a civil lawsuit expected to go to court next year.

The actor now owes millions in legal fees and recently cried on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” as he revealed his financial woes.

Sharon said of her support of Kevin, “People are mad at me for that. I said that after being in therapy for seven years, not being allowed to work, losing his home, losing everything, he should be allowed to come back.”

Stone continued, “He’s reached out to everybody he’s offended and said he’s sorry. Kevin grabbed people by their genitals. Many people. But nobody [has publicly said] he’s raped them or forced them into a sexual encounter. But there’s so much hatred for him because in his case it was man-on-man. That’s why he’s not allowed to come back. Because he offended men. But can I tell you how many men have grabbed my genitals in my lifetime? A lot more than Kevin Spacey has grabbed men’s genitals. And none of them has ever apologized to me.”