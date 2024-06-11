Getty Images

Kevin Spacey was acquitted of multiple sexual assault charges in a high-profile U.K. case last year, but is still facing a civil lawsuit expected to go to court next year.

The actor now owes millions in legal fees, and, in a new clip, cried on “Piers Morgan: Uncensored” as he revealed his financial woes.

When Piers asked where Spacey is living, Kevin got choked up, answering, “Well, it's funny you asked that question, because this week, where I have been living in Baltimore, is being foreclosed on. My house is being sold at auction.”

Kevin said he’s losing his home “because I can't pay the bills that I owe.”

Morgan asked if he was facing bankruptcy, and the Oscar winner replied, “It's been a couple of times when I thought I was going to file, but we've managed to sort of dodge it, at least as of today.”

When asked how much money he has, Kevin said, “None… I still owe a lot of legal bills that I have not been able to pay.”

Spacey said his debt is “considerable” and in the “many millions.”

When Piers asked what he’s going to do, Kevin told him, “Get back on the horse.”