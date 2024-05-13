Kevin Spacey’s Accusers Speak Out in New ‘Spacey Unmasked’ Clip (Video)

Getty Images

“Spacey Unmasked” brings to light new revelations and allegations against Kevin Spacey.

The two-hour doc, which already aired on Channel 4 in the U.K., premieres at 9 p.m. tonight on ID and Max.

Now, “Extra” has a clip from the doc of two accusers speaking out against the Oscar winner.

Ruari Cannon and Danny De Lillo share how alleged inappropriate sexual behavior took a toll on their lives.

Spacey has denied their claims.

In the clip, Cannon recalls, “I stopped putting in work for auditions, staying in bed all day.” At the time, he says he thought, “What’s the point?”

He added, “There is a naïveté there that you are on a mission to become the greatest actor in the world, but as soon as you get made to feel that small, you are almost muted, your voice gets smaller.”

Ruari shared, “From that point on, I don’t see my career as anything else besides darting around the edges of quite substantial addiction issues and relationship issues.”

Danny, who says he encountered Spacey at the Old Vic theater in London, added, “I didn’t feel like I was in an environment if I did tell someone they would have believed me or even supported me. This was a London theater with an A-list star and they worshipped him.”

In response to the doc, Kevin tweeted that he had asked Channel 4 for more time to respond to the allegations in the doc but claims he was denied.

“They feel that asking for a response in 7 days to new, anonymized and non-specific allegations is a ‘fair opportunity’ for me to refute any allegations made against me,” he wrote.

He then spoke out in an interview with Dan Wootton, saying, “I take full responsibility for my past behavior and my actions, but I cannot and will not take responsibility or apologize to anyone who’s made up stuff about me or exaggerated stories about me.”

In July 2023, Spacey was cleared of sexual assault in a U.K. trial. The jury in London found Spacey not guilty of seven sexual assault offenses and two other sexual offenses.

Afterward, Spacey told reporters outside, “I am humbled by the outcome today,” adding, “I am enormously grateful to the jury for having taken the time to examine all of the evidence and all of the facts carefully before they reached their decision.”

According to CBS News , the case was brought by four men who alleged abuses that took place between 2001 and 2013. Spacey pleaded not guilty and had adamantly denied the allegations.

Reuters reports one of those men also sued Spacey in civil court. That man won by default after Spacey’s lawyers neglected to submit a defense.

Spacey’s legal team, however, claimed it was a “genuine error” and just this week the judge sided with Spacey and overturned the ruling.

The case will now go to trial.