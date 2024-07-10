Getty Images

“The Hills” alum Audrina Patridge is taking the next step in her relationship with country singer Michael Ray.

On Tuesday, Patridge made it Instagram official with Ray.

Along with a photo, she wrote on Instagram, “'There's a lot of things in life worth letting go, But the ones that mean the most, you gotta hold' 🤍.”

Patridge was quoting lyrics from Ray’s song “Hold.”

Michael commented, "Let’s go babe!!! Grateful for you and Kirra ❤️♾️."

In June, Audrina sparked dating rumors with Michael by posting an Instagram Story pic of them kissing with her legs wrapped around his waist.

Instagram

She captioned the pic, “This one…”

Two months before the Instagram Story, Michael and Audrina were liking each other’s photos on the social media platform.

Four years ago, Michael called it quits with country singer Carly Pearce after less than a year of marriage.