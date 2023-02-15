Audrina Patridge Mourns Death of Her 15-Year-Old Niece Sadie

Instagram

Audrina Patridge’s heart is hurting over the death of her 15-year-old niece Sadie.

The star of “The Hills” shared the news on Instagram alongside a carousel of photos. She wrote, "My heart hurts to even write this. My beautiful niece is now in heaven."

No cause of death was given.

Instagram

She went on, "I know [it's] not goodbye forever, but it is the hardest to say goodbye for now." Audrina ended with a message to her loved one: , "We will miss you and cherish every single moment we had with you. Rest in peace Say Say!! We love you forever & ever! ✨🤍🙏."

Patridge’s friends shared support in the comments. Kristin Cavallari wrote, “Omgggg this kills me,” and Brody Jenner posted, "So so sorry for your loss Audrina. This is heartbreaking. Sending love to you and the family."

Kaitlyn Bristowe shared, "I can't even imagine that sort of pain. I'm so sorry,” and Rachel Bilson commented, "Audrina! I'm so so sorry! ❤️🙏 sending all the love and light to you and your family."

Instagram

Sadie’s mother Casey Loza had previously shared the news on her Instagram page.

She wrote, “Sadie Raine Loza has left this Earth for the heavens. Writing this was the hardest thing I ever have had to do, not knowing the right words I'll leave you with this, Sadie liked to remind me that the first law of thermodynamics aka (Law of Conservation of Energy) works in all spheres of life…..'Energy cannot be created or destroyed, it can only be changed from one form to another.'”

Loza continued, “Transformation is a better word than death. Her story will save countless lives, her memory will never be forgotten. Rest In Peace you brilliant starseed. You're with your creator. We will miss you dearly. I love you.”

On February 4, Casey shared a video of Sadie with her cake on her 15th birthday.