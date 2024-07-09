'Dallas' Actress Pat Colbert Dies at 77

Getty Images

Pat Colbert, remembered for her performance as hostess and manager Dora Mae on the nighttime soap "Dallas," has died at 77.

THR reports her sister confirmed Colbert's June 23 death in Compton, California, following three strokes over the past 10 years.

Colbert was born January 16, 1947, in L.A.

Along with appearing on more than 60 episodes of "Dallas" from 1983 to 1991 as the only African-American to recur on the show, and starring opposite Bill Cosby in the feature "Leonard Part 6" (1987), she was seen in the films "S.O.B." (1981), "Hysterical" (1982), "Thom & Dusty Go to Mexico: The Lost Treasure" (2014), and "If Not for His Grace" (2015).

Some of her other TV appearances included "Flamingo Road" (1980-1981), "Capitol" (1982-1987), "Sisters" (1991), and "True Colors" (1991).

She also had a part in the 1985 TV miniseries "A Death in California."