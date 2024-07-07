James Cameron, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet Remember 'Titanic' Producer Jon Landau

Getty Images

Jon Landau, one of the most successful film producers of all time, died July 5 in L.A after a 16-month battle with cancer, Deadline reports. He was just 63.

Frances Fisher, who acted in "Titanic," broke the news of Landau's death on X, writing simply, "Rest in Power Jon."

Landau's résumé included producing James Cameron's Oscar-winning "Titanic" (1997), "Avatar" (2009), and "Avatar: The Way of Water" (2022). All three earned more than $1 billion at the box office, giving Landau three slots among the Top 5 box office champs of all time.

The next three "Avatar" sequels that he produced will be released posthumously, beginning in 2025.

Cameron remembered Landau in a statement Saturday, saying, “The 'Avatar' family grieves the loss of our friend and leader, Jon Landau. His zany humor, personal magnetism, great generosity of spirit and fierce will have held the center of our Avatar universe for almost two decades. His legacy is not just the films he produced, but the personal example he set — indomitable, caring, inclusive, tireless, insightful and utterly unique. He produced great films, not by wielding power but by spreading warmth and the joy of making cinema. He inspired us all to be and to bring our best, every day. I have lost a dear friend, and my closest collaborator of 31 years. A part of myself has been torn away."

Leonardo DiCaprio, star of "Titanic" added to Cameron's sentiments Sunday, saying in a statement, “Jon was an incredibly kind, wise, and empathetic soul, who wanted to create nothing but a positive impact on anyone or anything approached. His legacy and leadership will live on forever. My condolences are with his entire family. Rest in peace; you will be deeply missed.”

"Titanic" and "Avatar: The Way of Water" star Kate Winslet remembered "his passion for filmmaking" that "only deepened with age." She called him "the kindest and best of men. He was a man who was rich with compassion and exceptional at supporting and nurturing teams of phenomenal creative people. His strength in life was knowing the importance of family, at home and at work."

Sam Worthington, star of both "Avatar" films, said in a statement, “Jon was all heart. He made everything and everyone he touched feel they could be better. He led with humor and strength, compassion and kindness. The People say all energy is borrowed and someday you have to give it back. I see you, Jon.”

Landau was born July 23, 1960, in NYC. Other films he produced included the camp classic "Campus Man" (1987), "Solaris" (2002), and "Alita: Battle Angel" (2019).

He co-produced the hits "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" (1989) and "Dick Tracy" (1990).