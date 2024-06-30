Trailblazing Model & 'Guiding Light' Actor Renauld White Dies at 80

Getty Images

Renauld White, the first African-American to appear on the cover of GQ back in 1979, has died at 80, People magazine reports.

Jeffrey Banks, a longtime friend of White's, announced the news on Instagram June 27, writing, "It is with tremendous sadness that I report that my dearest friend and work colleague RENAULD WHITE, left us yesterday. Modeling for me from the very start of my career RENAULD was always the perfect gentleman and a great ambassador for my brand. When first introduced to my Mother she claimed instantly that he was my “older brother.” I only wished that was so. I shall miss our talks and times together, but will always remember the barriers you broke in the fashion industry and the love you shared as a trusted friend. Good night sweet Prince, and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest."

No cause of death was disclosed.

White, born in Newark, New Jersey, was a popular Zoli model, and was just the second Black man on the cover of GQ (after Swiss model Urs Althaus in 1977).

On a break from modeling, White played William Reynolds on the long-running soap "Guiding Light" (1986-1992).

He also played a minister in the TV movie "Gun Hill" (2014) and appeared on TV's "Central Park" (2017).