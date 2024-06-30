Celebrity News June 30, 2024
Trailblazing Model & 'Guiding Light' Actor Renauld White Dies at 80
Renauld White, the first African-American to appear on the cover of GQ back in 1979, has died at 80, People magazine reports.
Jeffrey Banks, a longtime friend of White's, announced the news on Instagram June 27, writing, "It is with tremendous sadness that I report that my dearest friend and work colleague RENAULD WHITE, left us yesterday. Modeling for me from the very start of my career RENAULD was always the perfect gentleman and a great ambassador for my brand. When first introduced to my Mother she claimed instantly that he was my “older brother.” I only wished that was so. I shall miss our talks and times together, but will always remember the barriers you broke in the fashion industry and the love you shared as a trusted friend. Good night sweet Prince, and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest."
No cause of death was disclosed.
White, born in Newark, New Jersey, was a popular Zoli model, and was just the second Black man on the cover of GQ (after Swiss model Urs Althaus in 1977).
On a break from modeling, White played William Reynolds on the long-running soap "Guiding Light" (1986-1992).
He also played a minister in the TV movie "Gun Hill" (2014) and appeared on TV's "Central Park" (2017).
In 2011, he said in an interview, "I wanted to bring about change. I really confronted the establishment about why there were not more Black male images, At first, I thought I was going to get thrown in jail and beaten up because of my approach. But then they realized that they were wrong and that they were behind society and behind the times, and that they had to listen to me.”